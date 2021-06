Facetime

Such fun! Our son and Japanese wife came out of Managed Isolation with several negative tests. After 14 days in a luxury 2 roomed apartment from a life in Japan, the family had to get out of the room at 5am to connect with outward flights to Christchurch. Here they are in a temporary house till they are able to take over the house they bought in July. Lots of pleasure - mussels and prosecco helped!

Thankful for:

Son managed challenged so well!