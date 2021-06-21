Previous
Next
Bokeh by maggiemae
Photo 3469

Bokeh

During the winter's morning light I noticed that one bush had diamonds of light. Used the fore front lavenders to get this shot.

Thankful for;
A six monthly eye test for glaucoma revealed no further deterioration!
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful; love the Bokeh
June 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise