Photo 3469
Bokeh
During the winter's morning light I noticed that one bush had diamonds of light. Used the fore front lavenders to get this shot.
Thankful for;
A six monthly eye test for glaucoma revealed no further deterioration!
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
21st June 2021 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful; love the Bokeh
June 21st, 2021
