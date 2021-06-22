Previous
Next
Poly art by maggiemae
Photo 3470

Poly art

This app makes our house and surrounds quite dramatic! The shadows and the light are picked up.
Thankful for;
Finished the Lucinda Riley book, "The Missing Sister' Mixed feelings.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very artsy, Maggiemae!
June 22nd, 2021  
Bep
Love your editing.
I can imagine your mixed feelings. Sad to hear she died from cancer on 11 June 2021
June 22nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@gijsje She still had one book to write to finish the series. So sad.
June 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love your edit , very arty !
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise