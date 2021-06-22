Sign up
Photo 3470
Poly art
This app makes our house and surrounds quite dramatic! The shadows and the light are picked up.
Thankful for;
Finished the Lucinda Riley book, "The Missing Sister' Mixed feelings.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4653
photos
240
followers
131
following
950% complete
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
22nd June 2021 10:52am
home
,
polyart
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very artsy, Maggiemae!
June 22nd, 2021
Bep
Love your editing.
I can imagine your mixed feelings. Sad to hear she died from cancer on 11 June 2021
June 22nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@gijsje
She still had one book to write to finish the series. So sad.
June 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love your edit , very arty !
June 22nd, 2021
