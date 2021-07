All Creatures Great and Small

I had one photo I took today with my iPhone and for some reason it won't do anything. Post, edit, email etc. So I had to do something quickly and this is one TV program we love. The cars, the way of life, the somewhat freedom in the 1930's is all delightful!

Thankful for:

A movie we went to _ "The Father" had Anthony Hopkins in it which why we knew it would be good. Our local cinema has just reopened after about 5 years.