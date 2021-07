Ring-eyes..2

Another photo. I wanted to try with multiple shots. I deleted about 90% but this one showed how many little birds were fighting for dominance for the breakfast. Breakfast was a liquid yoghurt that we both were not so keen on but didn't think these birds would like!

Thankful for:

Some rugby games with our pacific neighbours - Samoa and Tonga - appreciated the beautiful singing that went on a very few times. (not from the players!)