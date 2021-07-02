Previous
Next
Frost by maggiemae
Photo 3480

Frost

A nice heavy frost this morning! Glad i don't have to drive on the icy roads.'
Thankful for:
The fire you see burning on the right hand side of this picture as a reflection.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise