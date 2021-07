Wax-eyes..

Also called "silver-eyes' and 'ring eyes' for an obvious reason. I had put out some sugar soaked bread and I'm sure they can smell it because they flock in! A frosty morning but sun all day.

Thankful for:

Invited to a private funeral - my nephew in law. He was a very private man and so was my niece. After growing up with her, she became withdrawn and reluctant with me. Don't know the reason - one just has to leave people to do their own thing.