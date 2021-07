Chiming..

This is the chiming clock I have had for years and has never gone well. I was always trying to get it to go. A friend looked at it and said there was a broken part so i had to take it into the clock fixer. Covid happened and 15 months later I picked it up with a huge cost but it is keeping excellent time and going on. So I'm very pleased!

Thankful for:

Its apparently over 100 years old so its another thing in our home that is such!