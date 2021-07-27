Previous
Next
For Katy by maggiemae
Photo 3505

For Katy

@grammyn. Instead of lying on my back to get this, I put the iPhone on looking at my face. Its fairly easy to crop out that frightening image and leave this beautiful face looking only at the ground.

27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh MM! what trouble you went to for me! This is a gorgeous Daffodil! FAV
July 27th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy! I agree - it is rather beautiful with its frilly skirts!
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise