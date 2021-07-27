Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3505
For Katy
@grammyn
. Instead of lying on my back to get this, I put the iPhone on looking at my face. Its fairly easy to crop out that frightening image and leave this beautiful face looking only at the ground.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4690
photos
238
followers
126
following
960% complete
View this month »
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th July 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daff 2
katy
ace
Oh MM! what trouble you went to for me! This is a gorgeous Daffodil! FAV
July 27th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy! I agree - it is rather beautiful with its frilly skirts!
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close