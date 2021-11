Waratah

The Australians amongst us will know this flower. The NZers will think a waratah is a hard post used in fencing. We had one growing here when we bought the property 11 years ago and it gets better and better!

Thankful for:

I tried a new dance class - less effort than zumba etc and with 60's 70's 80's music. I had to leave after 15 mins - the music was far too loud!