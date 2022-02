A number..

My posting to go into 4900 number of photos!



Nothing today worth, eventuated… I thought about doing some panning of vehicles going past our fence but the opposite neighbours stared at me as if to say - what is she doing! I felt like a spy.

In the end tried for good photos of the Beijing Olympics on our TV. Not easy - seemed to be all blue. Changed this one into B&W. Upside down in the air!

Thankful for:

Made Haluski with one of our new cabbages straight out of the garden!