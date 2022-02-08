Rail Trail

Believe it or not it has been 2 years since I got on my bike! I had a fall 2 years ago and got my foot caught in the lock chain and had to be rescued by several passer byes. A bit traumatic for me and the bike was twisted. As I have established osteoporosis, I was very nervous about getting back on and then the corona rules enabled me to avoid getting back on. Today everything was right, no wind, quiet roads, the battery was full and John had used his latest gadget to pump up the tyres!

Thankful for:

I enjoyed this ride to the full - smelling the scents of the countryside, meeting the occasional riders, seeing the changes!