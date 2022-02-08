Previous
Rail Trail by maggiemae
Rail Trail

Believe it or not it has been 2 years since I got on my bike! I had a fall 2 years ago and got my foot caught in the lock chain and had to be rescued by several passer byes. A bit traumatic for me and the bike was twisted. As I have established osteoporosis, I was very nervous about getting back on and then the corona rules enabled me to avoid getting back on. Today everything was right, no wind, quiet roads, the battery was full and John had used his latest gadget to pump up the tyres!
Thankful for:
I enjoyed this ride to the full - smelling the scents of the countryside, meeting the occasional riders, seeing the changes!
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Brigette ace
oh are you doing the actual rail trail? that's one of my most favourite holidays ever. Such a fun and fabulous adventure
February 8th, 2022  
julia ace
Good for you for giving it another go.. but take care..
February 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture with lovely leading lines and scenery for riding. Good for you getting back on the bike, it must have been fun with a full battery :-)
February 8th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that must have been very traumatic and you must be delighted to have got back in the saddle! Lovely capture.
February 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana It took me a while to work the thing - electrics. Actually the full tyres were the best! Bumps in the tracks!
February 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro I am taking extra care, thank you Julia - when stopping and then starting again the electrics take a brief moment to start and so you have to select a really low gear to start and the pedals on the upside.
February 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@brigette The rail trail has a connection just about the next block from our property so its easy to get on and stay on.
February 8th, 2022  
Brigette ace
@maggiemae how wonderful! enjoy and take it slowly!
February 8th, 2022  
Wylie ace
good to get back on for a lovely outing. well done.
February 8th, 2022  
Dianne
That looks like a great place to get back into bike riding again.
February 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful country side view - I can just hear John Denver singing "Country Road " !!!!!!
February 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@dide Well safe enough on the trail but alongside the road, the heavy trucks just roar past! Its the noise!
February 8th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
It takes guts to climb back in the saddle after coming off in such spectacular fall…you must feel mighty pleased with yourself & making me feel I should have kept my bike perhaps! Nothing like sailing along in the countryside on a lovely day.
You are nicely away from the road there too which adds to the enjoyment.
February 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat I kept putting it off, Pat, day after day - always some excuse. But I said to myself today I have to do it! The electrics on this bike make biking easy - you just have to be safe getting on and off!
February 8th, 2022  
