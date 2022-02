Maybe a bit daunting... but

this infusion enables my bones to become stronger, less likely to break etc. Only every 18 months so its not something to dread. Needless to say I do slightly dread it. Side effects are headaches which I'm familiar with and a couple of paracetamol do the trick!

Thankful for:

able to soften the harsh look of the original photo here - on the other hand I was able to take the photo and also read my kindle while this took about 30 mins to finish!