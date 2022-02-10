Previous
Mist by maggiemae
Mist

Mist all day, cleared up briefly then packed down again late evening. I just had to try for a photo outside our gate looking over to the fields where sheep hunkered down!
Thankful for:
No wind, enough moisture to restore our garden.
Maggiemae

