Tiny fungus

I came out the gate today and saw dozens of tiny mushrooms having popped up on the outside lawn. Also very wet so rather than get wet knees I took out an outside cushion. Worked well - now all I had to do - in public - is get up!

Thankful for:

Some more side effects from the Aclasta infusion but they disappear within 3 days I seem to have huge weights attached to my legs!