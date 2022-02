The Dairy



A colourful icon pointing to the peaceful grazing of the dairy cattle that gives us these clean and pure glasses of whole milk, Its one 2km down the road and in spite of not having the increased addition of calcium, it does have full fat which I know from my training that is very necessary for the digestion of calcium, Vitamin A and Vitamin D.

Thankful for:

Sitting in a chair all day except for episodes of 5 second wild exercise every hour, helps me to recover from side effects.