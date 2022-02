sous vide

My machine that does well if you follow directions online. Some food takes 8 hours, today the pears took 2 hours. The flavour is always kept pure.

The magnet has a story. My mother gave this to me about 30 years ago and I thought it hilarious! Then she came back and said, I don't like it... could you throw it away. She died in 2000 and I haven't' thrown it away. it still amuses me!

Thankful for:

Holding my patience and goodwill with family who are divided in vaccine choices.