Episode three - gremlins by maggiemae
Photo 3720

Episode three - gremlins

Yolanda worked her way through the dark undergrowth with vim and great vigour! She found herself in a lakeside situation and discovered this dear little gremlin who looked sad. Of course she wanted to pick him up and give him a cuddle!

But she didn't notice the cross-eyed gremlin with his tongue out behind her!
What is going to happen?

Mr Man can't find his way through the undergrowth on his motorbike and is worrying that Yolanda might be in big trouble!
Thankful for:
I know what is going to happen next!
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Christina
Very creative - love the processing
February 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
