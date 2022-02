A Night Scene..

Yolanda was so enjoying her day by the water that she forgot the time and when the moon came up, she remembered her picnic basket for some tasty egg sandwiches.

Dangerous creatures are lurking…. Mr Croc spies the egg sandwiches. Mr Jaguar might get down from his branch for a tasty meal and from the depths of the water a prehistoric monster raises his head and sniffs the air!

Run Yolanda, run!

All is not lost!