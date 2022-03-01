Face down....

Yolanda was running as fast as she could into the forest and up the trail. Mr Croc was slithering after her about to snap at her heels when she tripped over a piece of wood and fell flat on her face!

MrJaguar further up the trail was ready to pounce!

A monster of the skies searching for bodies, spied Yolanda on the ground.



Help, holp! cried Yolanda at the top of her voice!



Thankful for:

experience when a voice on the phone tried to direct us to change a password. It worked on our iPhones, but my Macbook Air just would not connect. She gave up but was very apologetic not knowing our Macs operate. I said bye and thank you then 5 mins later got it working!

