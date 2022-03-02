Previous
Escape by maggiemae
Photo 3723

Escape

Thank goodness Mr Man heard Yolanda’s desperate cry for help. He gunned his bike and set off determined to find out where the cries came from.
Yolanda grabbed the back of his bike as he came roaring through and frightening off all the predators!
As they progress through the forest and fields, she climbs up on the back of the motorbike and smiles! Got away safely from another hair raising adventure... thanks to Mr Man!
Thankful for;
Protestors on Parliaments land have been ousted by NZ Police in an incredibly wonderful organised defence!
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
