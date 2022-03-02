Escape

Thank goodness Mr Man heard Yolanda’s desperate cry for help. He gunned his bike and set off determined to find out where the cries came from.

Yolanda grabbed the back of his bike as he came roaring through and frightening off all the predators!

As they progress through the forest and fields, she climbs up on the back of the motorbike and smiles! Got away safely from another hair raising adventure... thanks to Mr Man!

Thankful for;

Protestors on Parliaments land have been ousted by NZ Police in an incredibly wonderful organised defence!

