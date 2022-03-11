Sign up
Photo 3732
Window on late afternoon.
The sky was interesting so I made it slightly more interesting with this transformation. Could be quite good also on the Black!
Thankful for:
Time on my hands - and plenty of it!
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
sky
