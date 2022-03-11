Previous
Window on late afternoon. by maggiemae
Photo 3732

Window on late afternoon.

The sky was interesting so I made it slightly more interesting with this transformation. Could be quite good also on the Black!

Thankful for:
Time on my hands - and plenty of it!
Maggiemae

