Across the valley by maggiemae
Across the valley

..the construction of new villas goes on. Retirement village and you can see the current villas up on the hill behind the new constructions. A wonderful view to the west for the older villas as will have the newly constructions, Very popular and most of them sold even though it might be 10 years before the future 50 villas will be finished!
Attempted to make a slideshow of the New Adventures of Yolanda and the app was faulty. I then tried iMovie and after a day's work, got it finished: https://youtu.be/MjuHufqcz38 if you can be bothered.
Wylie ace
Wow, they really are all the same aren't they!
March 12th, 2022  
