My Pooh Bear

He fell off the window sill after being chosen for a failed photo. However I thought he did have some thoughts while he lay on his back.



"When you are a Bear of Very Little brain and you Think Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it”.. thought dear Pooh Bear!

Thankful for:

All the quotes from Pooh Bear have been saved and they are all quite delightful!