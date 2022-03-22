Previous
Vegepod by maggiemae
Vegepod

Husband thought this a good idea and i'll go along with anything he wants for our Garden. It means that he has an input.
He spent several days putting it together ( a bit like lego) but he did complain of RSI Each of the screws had to be tightened 18 times and there were heaps.
Here it is all constructed ready for the potting mix and additives, The top screen has piping that connects to a hose and delivers a spray but the water is caught at the bottom and it can last up to 2 weeks if you are away.
Thankful for:
finding recipes that used cabbage - I'm going to try so many!
Maggiemae

Dianne
That will be a fun, productive addition to your garden.
March 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@dide Thanks Diane - we have got a set veggie garden but it is very old and the soil needs rejuvenation. Some plants will not grow. This option is more controllable!
March 22nd, 2022  
