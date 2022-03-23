Sign up
Photo 3744
A Lily that is unique
Its a peace lily and I recognised the leaves from another 365's post. I didn't know that a flower would develop but here it is amongst the leaves after at least, 1 year. A good subject to take notice
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
peace lily
