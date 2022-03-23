Previous
A Lily that is unique by maggiemae
A Lily that is unique

Its a peace lily and I recognised the leaves from another 365's post. I didn't know that a flower would develop but here it is amongst the leaves after at least, 1 year. A good subject to take notice
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Maggiemae

