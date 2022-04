Scrambling..

the bee is trying to stay in the middle of this pelargonium. I saw the flower after I downloaded the photo and thought how beautiful it is. So I googled how to grow a cutting. We will see if it works. Also I saw the white arc under the bee's bottom. Hairy?

Thankful for:

The dwarf beans have come up and so have the carrots. It must be due to the intensity of John's interest. 10 days since seed.