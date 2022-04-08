Previous
Oban St dilemma
Oban St dilemma

Oban Street was just around the corner for my afternoon walk. As I walked past, this guy asked me if I knew anything about automatic gates! I answered, not personally. Apparently this house having just been sold had given these guys the code for the gate. Ok going in but on the way out they found they had only 5 secs to do so and the gate closed. It locked in on their vehicle's tyre and jumped tracks. It was such a strong gate, they were nervous if they continued to move forward, it would continue to close and scratch their nice vehicle rather viciously! I had one solution which really wasn't practical. They were trying to locate someone who knew what do do.
I didn't go back to find out.
Thankful for;
Red cod for our fish and chip tea! On Fridays,,,,
julia ace
Whoops.. bit of a bugger moment..
April 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
If I had remembered this word I would have had great delight in using it! @julzmaioro
April 8th, 2022  
julia ace
Wonder if it's a Toyota..
April 8th, 2022  
Dianne
Oh no - what a dilemma. Hopefully they solved it without any damage.
April 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
We could give this to Toyota if it was. ... hard to see, @julzmaioro
April 8th, 2022  
