What happens.. by maggiemae
Photo 3792

What happens..

The diary continues.. flu vaccines for us. I do admire these nurses who continue to support our own personal health,
Thankful for:
No nasties from the flu vaccine.

Getting tomorrows 5000's photo ready...
10th May 2022

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1038% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Is it a grimace or is it a smile -- good to have it done before the winter nasties are around !
May 10th, 2022  
Babs ace
I had my flu vaccine last week. In 2 weeks I have to have B12 vaccine and then 2 weeks after that I have my second Covid booster. I am going to look like a pincushion
on
May 10th, 2022  
