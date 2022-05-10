Sign up
Photo 3792
What happens..
The diary continues.. flu vaccines for us. I do admire these nurses who continue to support our own personal health,
Thankful for:
No nasties from the flu vaccine.
Getting tomorrows 5000's photo ready...
10th May 2022
10th May 22
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
flu
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Is it a grimace or is it a smile -- good to have it done before the winter nasties are around !
May 10th, 2022
Babs
ace
I had my flu vaccine last week. In 2 weeks I have to have B12 vaccine and then 2 weeks after that I have my second Covid booster. I am going to look like a pincushion
on
May 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
on