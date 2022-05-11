Sign up
Photo 3793
My 5000 photo
I took one I had captured in France some years ago and lightly ratified it. Can't remember which river it was but these people are all family.
Thankful for:
A restful day with only one walk to make my fitbit happy!
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
france river canoeing
