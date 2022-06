Some 25 years ago..

I have to title this as this was so long ago! I found this old calendar when they first offered to put your own photos on to a calendar. I don't have the year of the calendar but know its way back in the late '90's We had 2 highland cattle named, Del and Winnie - after the Scotch. It was on the back paddock next to a huge forest at the time.

Thankful for: My hair was long then and long now with the same look.