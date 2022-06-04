Sign up
Photo 3817
Inside from the outside..
I waited until dark (not long now) and crept outside trying not to turn on the alarm light which saw movement. It would have got to much light on the subject.
Thankful for;
Warm inside and very cold outside - 3degC! at first!
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
4th June 2022 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
front door
Casablanca
ace
Cosy shot and well done for not triggering the light!
June 4th, 2022
