Previous
Next
Inside from the outside.. by maggiemae
Photo 3817

Inside from the outside..

I waited until dark (not long now) and crept outside trying not to turn on the alarm light which saw movement. It would have got to much light on the subject.
Thankful for;
Warm inside and very cold outside - 3degC! at first!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Cosy shot and well done for not triggering the light!
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise