Previous
Next
Copper Beech by maggiemae
Photo 3993

Copper Beech

This tree really stood out in our Public Gardens. I raised my iPhone above this high holly hedge to get this!
Thankful for:
Some carrots from the Garden Pod - some were tender and some were like concrete!
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a great shot and amazing colours.
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise