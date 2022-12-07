Sign up
Photo 4002
The intent...
was to participate in the 'selfie/wall' contest. I managed to find a texture that I thought would lead to a 'wall' but it ended up like an ink blot and my selfie got absorbed!
Thankful for:
I can actually find my way out of this picture!
7th December 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5228
photos
228
followers
112
following
1096% complete
Tags
selfie
,
ink blot
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love the ink blot and your face in behind it!
December 7th, 2022
