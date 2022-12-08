Sign up
Photo 4003
Fox Glove
I needed help to hold the torch on this one - he was very good and didn't ask for a reward!
Thankful for:
A good camera for this dark shot - could be good on the Black!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5229
photos
228
followers
112
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th December 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foxglove
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That's lovely Maggie - can even see hairy bits on the flower.
December 8th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
I'm confused though ... those aren't fox glove leaves. Lovely shot.
December 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@jamibann
Not supposed to be - just a contrast in form, Issi!
December 8th, 2022
