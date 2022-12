Cerastium glomeratum

Now that sounds very grand! The common name is 'stickweed' and really is a weed. I allowed the birds to drop the seeds into this hanging pot and although I did know it was a weed, I did not pull the plant out. Its easy and well contained. Also looks good on the Black even though it was taken during light hours!



Thankful for today:

Planted some more radish - in a strip. I love all radish!