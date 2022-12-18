Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4013
Raining..
A pond along the highway - it was so wet and miserable, not freezing but cold.
Thankful for;
Got some new potatoes from a roadside stand that are the best!
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5246
photos
228
followers
112
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
Latest from all albums
1201
4010
1202
4011
1203
4012
1204
4013
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th December 2022 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
Diana
ace
A lovely scene beautifully captured.
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close