tomato

On our way to the beach picnic of yesterday, we called into a kakanui tomato farm and bought these beautiful and tasty tomatoes. I gave her a $20 note and the tomatoes were $12 so thought I should have the correct change. I was balancing the two fragile bags of tomatoes while I went back to the car and thought something had fallen under the car. I went back to the young seller and said did you give me $8 which she then said, definitely. So we both looked on the ground for the $2. Nothing. We both thought that the vehicle parked next to us had picked the $2 up and away. This nice young girl gave me back $2 just saying...'it happens'!

The flavour of these tomatoes is so vibrant and fresh, its worth the 20 mins driving!