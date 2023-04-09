roses

This is a non event day. These roses belong to our neighbour who has done wonders with this wild property since they bought it. I am interested in the climber in this shot - it is a passionfruit and I see it is flourishing with some fruit. I put in a passionfruit plant and for the first year, the leaves ended up with huge holes and the plant wouldn't grow. I tried various means of trying to prevent the devastation and almost gave up. However in the last few months, my plant started to grow and wind its tendrils around the surrounding supports. It's a long way before developing the fruit which in the local market, can cost up to $60 per kilo!

Thankful for:

Easter Sunday - a time to reflect and relax.