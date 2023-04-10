Previous
Nothing special today.. by maggiemae
Relating to yesterday's photo, I thought I should photograph my own reluctant passionfruit. The art of putting out feelers to attach itself to, is just amazing!
Today was a day of non activity but lots of good food. Not good!
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful close up of the feelers and such beautiful greens
April 10th, 2023  
