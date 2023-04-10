Sign up
Photo 4126
Nothing special today..
Relating to yesterday's photo, I thought I should photograph my own reluctant passionfruit. The art of putting out feelers to attach itself to, is just amazing!
Today was a day of non activity but lots of good food. Not good!
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5376
photos
219
followers
111
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th April 2023 3:13pm
Tags
passion fruit
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful close up of the feelers and such beautiful greens
April 10th, 2023
