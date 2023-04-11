Previous
raining ..again.. by maggiemae
Photo 4127

raining ..again..

It rained all day so I used this tiny daisy for a photo. In a pot out on the deck and the plant is covered with these tiny flowers.
Thankful for: A good book.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely macro
April 11th, 2023  
