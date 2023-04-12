Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4128
From a distance..
I thought this was a colourful bird balancing on the top of this tree. Wrong - No 1 - we don't have colourful birds. No 2. I didn't have my glasses on.
After I downloaded, I saw that it was the tippy top of a tree with autumn colours!
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5379
photos
219
followers
111
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
Latest from all albums
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
1219
4127
4128
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th April 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
You are so funny Maggiemae, I love it 🤗
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close