From a distance..

I thought this was a colourful bird balancing on the top of this tree. Wrong - No 1 - we don't have colourful birds. No 2. I didn't have my glasses on.
After I downloaded, I saw that it was the tippy top of a tree with autumn colours!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Maggiemae

It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
You are so funny Maggiemae, I love it 🤗
April 12th, 2023  
