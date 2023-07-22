The most beautiful flower..

known as...'the fried egg plant'! Who named this? We have this fairly well established plant with tons of flowers at this time. Its botanical name is polyspora axillaris. I took this with my iPhone and on downloading it saw the blue in the background. Putting my outside shoes on again for the 3rd time, I went out looking for the blue plant. Nowhere to be found then realised that the angle I took this was high and that was blue sky!
My good thing: Another brilliant Belinda Alexander book - r. Wild Lavender. 1920's in Paris.