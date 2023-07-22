Previous
The most beautiful flower.. by maggiemae
The most beautiful flower..

known as...'the fried egg plant'! Who named this? We have this fairly well established plant with tons of flowers at this time. Its botanical name is polyspora axillaris. I took this with my iPhone and on downloading it saw the blue in the background. Putting my outside shoes on again for the 3rd time, I went out looking for the blue plant. Nowhere to be found then realised that the angle I took this was high and that was blue sky!

My good thing: Another brilliant Belinda Alexander book - r. Wild Lavender. 1920's in Paris.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
