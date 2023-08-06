Previous
A new location..
Valerie posted a bird photo with this particular bird station - same as mine so I retrieved it from where it was and put it outside my kitchen window! This was the result!
Watery mixture held honey, sugar and maple syrup.
@happysnaps
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Diana ace
Such a spectacular capture of this wonderful sight and feast! I love these little birds and have never seen so many together at once.
August 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh, my Maggie, how delightful ..... so many,
August 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh wow how fabulous Maagiemae huge fav 😍
August 6th, 2023  
