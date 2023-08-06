Sign up
Previous
Photo 4243
A new location..
Valerie posted a bird photo with this particular bird station - same as mine so I retrieved it from where it was and put it outside my kitchen window! This was the result!
Watery mixture held honey, sugar and maple syrup.
@happysnaps
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
3
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5503
photos
212
followers
102
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th August 2023 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz
,
birds'
,
silver-eye
Diana
ace
Such a spectacular capture of this wonderful sight and feast! I love these little birds and have never seen so many together at once.
August 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh, my Maggie, how delightful ..... so many,
August 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh wow how fabulous Maagiemae huge fav 😍
August 6th, 2023
