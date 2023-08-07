Sign up
Previous
Photo 4244
first rhodo
bad news - i fell off my perch last night and broke my upper humerus -into three fragments. spent the night in hospital but now home wearing a sling. can't do capital letters. we will see about daily photos
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Tags
rhododendron
Dianne
Oh no. Will you have to have it operated on, or just left to heal? A terrible painful injury.
August 8th, 2023
katy
ace
That is terrible Maggiemae! I hope you aren't in a lot of pain! Praying for you and a speedy recovery!
Beautiful photo for someone with a broken arm! Love the detail and the colors FAV
August 8th, 2023
