crystal lemon cucumber by maggiemae
crystal lemon cucumber

i have received the seeds which i ordered some time ago. they came from Slovakia! Pat posted a photo of the cucumber end of last month - @happypat .
the lady included a typed letter on how to grow from seed - in English.
update on my accident - i am thoroughly sick of pain! had to be helped to a chair by my patient man at 3am -change of position. thank you all for your well wishes!
for the first time in 12 years i have missed a daily photo!
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Maggiemae

Diana ace
That cucumber sounds amazing, good luck with the growing process!

So sorry re your pain and posting, hope you will soon be back to normal 🤗
August 9th, 2023  
