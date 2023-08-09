crystal lemon cucumber

i have received the seeds which i ordered some time ago. they came from Slovakia! Pat posted a photo of the cucumber end of last month - @happypat .
the lady included a typed letter on how to grow from seed - in English.
update on my accident - i am thoroughly sick of pain! had to be helped to a chair by my patient man at 3am -change of position. thank you all for your well wishes!
for the first time in 12 years i have missed a daily photo!
So sorry re your pain and posting, hope you will soon be back to normal 🤗