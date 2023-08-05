Sign up
Photo 4242
Pie..
This is after John asked if he could have another slice! I use short pastry rather than flaky pastry for this as it has less butter or fat. Bacon and egg pie - an icon in everyone's history!
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Tags
bacon and egg pie
Dawn
ace
So true , yum
August 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Must be a British thing as I have never heard of it. Looks good.
August 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks delicious, you will have to post the recipe too.
August 5th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@joansmor
Goodness, Joan, I didn't realise that! Definitely a British - Australian, New Zealand thing. Always prepared for a picnic!
August 5th, 2023
Tia
ace
Does look good!
August 5th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@onewing
As always, Babs, whenever I have an idea - I google the recipe!
August 5th, 2023
Dianne
Ah - the great debate.... Should it have vegetables or should it not?
Never veggies in our ones here! What does
@julzmaioro
think?
August 5th, 2023
Dianne
@joansmor
And it was always on the menu when mum used to feed haymakers working on our farm.
August 5th, 2023
julia
ace
@dide
stirrer.. nothing wrong with a few veg in a B&E Pie..
August 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
That looks delicious Maggie , a forgotten pie from the past ! fav
August 5th, 2023
