Previous
Pie.. by maggiemae
Photo 4242

Pie..

This is after John asked if he could have another slice! I use short pastry rather than flaky pastry for this as it has less butter or fat. Bacon and egg pie - an icon in everyone's history!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So true , yum
August 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Must be a British thing as I have never heard of it. Looks good.
August 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks delicious, you will have to post the recipe too.
August 5th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@joansmor Goodness, Joan, I didn't realise that! Definitely a British - Australian, New Zealand thing. Always prepared for a picnic!
August 5th, 2023  
Tia ace
Does look good!
August 5th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing As always, Babs, whenever I have an idea - I google the recipe!
August 5th, 2023  
Dianne
Ah - the great debate.... Should it have vegetables or should it not?
Never veggies in our ones here! What does @julzmaioro think?
August 5th, 2023  
Dianne
@joansmor And it was always on the menu when mum used to feed haymakers working on our farm.
August 5th, 2023  
julia ace
@dide stirrer.. nothing wrong with a few veg in a B&E Pie..
August 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
That looks delicious Maggie , a forgotten pie from the past ! fav
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise