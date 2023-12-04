Toot for Tucker..

It's "Toot for Tucker' time and sirens, toots sounded all around! But in the past few years, nobody had come past our place where I had put lots of gifts. This year several neighbours had also put food out on their fences/post boxes. The big tooting vehicles with sirens did not come past. But a little blue car with a blue balloon saw us outside waiting for our gifts to be uplifted and stopped. Just a few houses further on when they stopped too, another little blue car came shooting up and stopped right behind. It was another gifting family who had been bypassed and this photo caught the young family member with her bag of goodies giving it to the right car who did say they were chock a block with gifts. I think its so uplifting that so many people want to make someone else's life better at this Christmas time!