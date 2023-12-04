Previous
Toot for Tucker.. by maggiemae
It's "Toot for Tucker' time and sirens, toots sounded all around! But in the past few years, nobody had come past our place where I had put lots of gifts. This year several neighbours had also put food out on their fences/post boxes. The big tooting vehicles with sirens did not come past. But a little blue car with a blue balloon saw us outside waiting for our gifts to be uplifted and stopped. Just a few houses further on when they stopped too, another little blue car came shooting up and stopped right behind. It was another gifting family who had been bypassed and this photo caught the young family member with her bag of goodies giving it to the right car who did say they were chock a block with gifts. I think its so uplifting that so many people want to make someone else's life better at this Christmas time!
4th December 2023

Maggiemae

Dianne
What a fabulous initiative. How wonderful that this will be distributed to those who need a helping hand.
December 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and great narrative. It is so uplifting to know that there are people out there who love to help.
December 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
This sounds like a lovely tradition, and this is a great shot!
December 4th, 2023  
