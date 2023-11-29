Sign up
Previous
Photo 4284
Around the corner...
In a Rose Garden (not as good as our beautiful roses!) but there were some lovely constructed archways with roses growing over.
Another meander in Timaru while we were there for just one night.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
1
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
4282
4283
4284
Tags
trevor griffith rose garden
Kathy Burzynski
pretty green passageway
November 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely rose garden and beautiful archway.
November 30th, 2023
