Previous
Photo 4292
From this,...... to this!
On 14th Dec, I posted a collage showing the transformation of our old glasshouse. Called, then, “The Greenhouse Project’
It is no longer a project - finished as in the second photo. I think i shall call this quiet and pleasant conservatory type room, ‘Birdsong’ as that is what I hear predominantly when sitting here.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
transformation
Babs
ace
Oh, it looks fabulous what a wonderful transformation. I can see you are going to have many relaxing hours in here.
December 22nd, 2023
Tia
ace
Wow! What a great transformation.
December 22nd, 2023
julia
ace
Great spot to sit and read and enjoy a coffee.. or gin..
December 22nd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
I have a battery radio in there - more of a bluetooth zonc or whatever its called. Quite small - on the middle of the shelf!
December 22nd, 2023
Carole G
ace
What a transformation and a great place to relax.
December 22nd, 2023
