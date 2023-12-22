From this,...... to this!

Previous
On 14th Dec, I posted a collage showing the transformation of our old glasshouse. Called, then, “The Greenhouse Project’

It is no longer a project - finished as in the second photo. I think i shall call this quiet and pleasant conservatory type room, ‘Birdsong’ as that is what I hear predominantly when sitting here.
Babs ace
Oh, it looks fabulous what a wonderful transformation. I can see you are going to have many relaxing hours in here.
December 22nd, 2023  
Tia ace
Wow! What a great transformation.
December 22nd, 2023  
julia ace
Great spot to sit and read and enjoy a coffee.. or gin..
December 22nd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro I have a battery radio in there - more of a bluetooth zonc or whatever its called. Quite small - on the middle of the shelf!
December 22nd, 2023  
Carole G ace
What a transformation and a great place to relax.
December 22nd, 2023  
